Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"It's Happening" BTS Record Tiny Desk Concert

Clash Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
It's Happening BTS Record Tiny Desk ConcertIt premieres shortly...

K-Pop idols *BTS* have recorded a Tiny Desk session for NPR.

The radio station's long-running session series has a simple concept - a live performance, recorded around a work desk.

A host of huge names have taken part over the years, with lockdown finding NPR introducing resourceful new ways to expand the series.

Now BTS have been confirmed as the next performers. The session airs today - September 21st - at 2pm, and it's set to be massive.

The idols are on a roll right now, too, with their English language single 'Dynamite' smashing into the record books.

So, best set an alarm for this one...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish And Finneas Host NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert' At Home [Video]

Billie Eilish And Finneas Host NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert' At Home

Bille Eilish and her brother Finneas hosted an NPR tiny desk concert from their home. The award-winning brother and sister team have been performing together since they were children. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this