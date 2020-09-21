|
"It's Happening" BTS Record Tiny Desk Concert
It premieres shortly...
K-Pop idols *BTS* have recorded a Tiny Desk session for NPR.
The radio station's long-running session series has a simple concept - a live performance, recorded around a work desk.
A host of huge names have taken part over the years, with lockdown finding NPR introducing resourceful new ways to expand the series.
Now BTS have been confirmed as the next performers. The session airs today - September 21st - at 2pm, and it's set to be massive.
The idols are on a roll right now, too, with their English language single 'Dynamite' smashing into the record books.
So, best set an alarm for this one...
