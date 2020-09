Gaetz Calls on Republican Voters to Oust Murkwoski, Collins: ‘What Good’ Are They ‘If We Can’t Count on Them?’ Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Republican voters to oust Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for their opposition to filling Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court before the election. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Republican voters to oust Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for their opposition to filling Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court before the election. 👓 View full article