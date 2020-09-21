Global  
 

Malaika Arora's birthday remark for Kareena Kapoor's 40th birthday: Fabulous at any age

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday shared an adorable picture with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to wish her on the 40th birthday. The 46-year-old diva posted a gorgeous snap on Instagram where she can be seen kissing the 'Jab We Met' star. Kareena looks glamorous in a cheetah print dress while Malaika looked stunning in a...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with family

Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with family 00:43

 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year old today. The actress celebrated her birthday with her family and closed ones at her home. #KareenaKapoorbirthday #Bebo

