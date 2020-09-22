Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Successfully Co-Parents With Ex Chris Martin Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Gwyneth Paltrow is talking co-parenting. The goop entrepreneur made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (September 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow During the conversation, Gwyneth discussed her relationship with ex Chris Martin, with whom she has Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. “I mean it’s so interesting because [...] 👓 View full article

