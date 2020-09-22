Meet 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals' Actor Noah Lomax With 10 Fun Facts!
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Noah Lomax will soon star in the new Disney+ movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals! The 18-year-old plays Mike, Sam’s trusted best friend and confidant. Here’s a synopsis: Meet Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a second-born royal daughter. She’s not your typical royal and doesn’t really fit into this world. After being sent to summer school [...]
The Disney spotlight might usually be on the wildly popular royals who are heirs to the throne - from Queen Elsa in Frozen to Cinderella - but now, royal siblings are finally getting the recognition they deserve in Disney+'s new film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. The story follows Sam, a teen...