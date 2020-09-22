Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet 'Secret Society of Second-Born Royals' Actor Noah Lomax With 10 Fun Facts!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Noah Lomax will soon star in the new Disney+ movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals! The 18-year-old plays Mike, Sam’s trusted best friend and confidant. Here’s a synopsis: Meet Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a second-born royal daughter. She’s not your typical royal and doesn’t really fit into this world. After being sent to summer school [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Published
News video: Watch the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Cast Hilariously Quiz Each Other on Disney Movies

Watch the Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Cast Hilariously Quiz Each Other on Disney Movies 07:05

 The Disney spotlight might usually be on the wildly popular royals who are heirs to the throne - from Queen Elsa in Frozen to Cinderella - but now, royal siblings are finally getting the recognition they deserve in Disney+'s new film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. The story follows Sam, a teen...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Niles Fitch on Being Disney's First Black Prince [Video]

Niles Fitch on Being Disney's First Black Prince

Actor discusses his history-making role in the Disney+ original movie 'Secret Society of Second Born Royals'.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 06:54Published
Skylar Astin on Being The 'Mr Belding' of Disney Stars [Video]

Skylar Astin on Being The 'Mr Belding' of Disney Stars

Skylar Astin stars alongside a host of young Disney stars in new movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, but it had him feeling like the "Mr Belding" of the film. Secret Society of Second-Born..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 04:29Published
21 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About The Royal Family [Video]

21 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About The Royal Family

We see and hear about them so often, but you might not know everything about the British Royal Family! Here are 21 fun facts about the royals. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 04:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals' Isabella Blake-Thomas Shares 10 Fun Facts

 Isabella Blake-Thomas is opening up about herself! The 18-year-old actress plays the uber-friendly Princess January, who is from the Kingdom of Illyria, in the...
Just Jared Jr

Get To Know 'SSSBR' Star Faly Rakotohavana With 10 Fun Facts!

 Faly Rakotohavana will soon be starring in the new Disney+ movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals! The 17-year-old actor plays Matteo in the upcoming movie,...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this