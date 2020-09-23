Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Calls This Star a 'Great Role Model for Children' in Time 100 Profile

Just Jared Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is honoring JoJo Siwa! The 39-year-old reality star penned a touching tribute to the 17-year-old star, who has been named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. JoJo is also the youngest person on the list this year. “JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former NBA star shakes hands with fans and wears mask as chin guard [Video]

Former NBA star shakes hands with fans and wears mask as chin guard

These pictures show basketball star Dennis Rodman ignoring social distancing and mask protocol in a store in California.The flamboyant former NBA star, 59, seemed to be in very high spirits as he..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign [Video]

Kim Kardashian 'freezing' Facebook for a day as part of anti-hate campaign

Kim Kardashian has decided to turn off her Facebook account for a day to bring attention to a new anti-hate campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook [Video]

Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook

New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this