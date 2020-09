Speaking her mind. Kristin Cavallari is breaking her silence about her split from husband Jay Cutler. “It didn’t happen overnight,” The Hills alum told...

Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made Kristin Cavallari is breaking her silence on her divorce from Jay Cutler. The reality TV star, 33, opened up about her split from the former quarterback, 37, in...

E! Online 3 days ago