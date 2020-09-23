|
Alec Baldwin Says He's Done Trying For Another Girl With Wife Hilaria Baldwin
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin might be done having babies. The 62-year-old actor virtually stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (September 23) and opened up about having five children with wife Hilaria Baldwin in just seven years. “I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this