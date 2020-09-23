Alec Baldwin Says He's Done Trying For Another Girl With Wife Hilaria Baldwin Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alec Baldwin might be done having babies. The 62-year-old actor virtually stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (September 23) and opened up about having five children with wife Hilaria Baldwin in just seven years. “I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife [...] 👓 View full article

