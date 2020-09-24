John Cena to Star in 'Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series for HBO Max Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

John Cena has a new HBO Max series in the works! The 43-year-old actor's Suicide Squad character Peacemaker will be getting his own spinoff series on the new streaming service, Deadline reports. Peacemaker has received an eight-episode straight-to-series order for its first season.


