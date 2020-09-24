Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

SOHH Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Rap crooner Tory Lanez has finally come forward. The hip-hop artist has stepped up months after going ghost following the near-death shooting of his estranged friend and fellow music superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez Breaks Silence The Canadian hip-hop star went to his social media pages – both Twitter and Instagram – to issue […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd & More Join 'Time's 100 Most Influential People Of 2020 [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd & More Join 'Time's 100 Most Influential People Of 2020

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade are just some of the people on 'Time' magazine's list of the 100 most influential people of 2020. ET Canada breaks down the other..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:10Published
Janelle Monáe on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I'm Sick to My Stomach' | Billboard News [Video]

Janelle Monáe on Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I'm Sick to My Stomach' | Billboard News

Janelle Monáe told Jemele Hill on her podcast she felt "sick to her stomach" while watching Megan Thee Stallion defend herself online and painfully open up about Tory Lanez shooting her.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:17Published
Tory Lanez reportedly apologized to Megan the Stallion for alleged shooting [Video]

Tory Lanez reportedly apologized to Megan the Stallion for alleged shooting

‘TMZ’ has acquired more information about the night Tory Lanez allegedly opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

T.I. Says He Confronted Tory Lanez About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Here's What He Said

 "I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture."
HipHopDX

Megan Thee Stallion Fighting With BFF Kelsey Because They Both Slept With Tory Lanez

 Words are the 'Savage' raptress and Kelsey are no longer friends after the shooting incident because they had a big fallout that night Megan got shot in her...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this