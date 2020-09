Anushka hits back at Gavaskar: Your message is distasteful Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which Kohli captains, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).



Gavaskar was a commentator during the match that RCB lost by 97... Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday hit back at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for his comment against her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Thursday IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which Kohli captains, and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).Gavaskar was a commentator during the match that RCB lost by 97 👓 View full article