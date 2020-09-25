'Family Guy' Casts New Voice for Cleveland Brown for Season 19
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Family Guy has found its new voice for beloved character Cleveland Brown. 26-year-old YouTuber Arif Zahir will take over the role for the show’s 19th season, which is set to air in the 2021-22 season, Seth MacFarlane and showrunners confirmed on Friday (September 25). Mike Henry, who has voiced the character throughout the show’s run, [...]
