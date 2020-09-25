Global  
 

'Family Guy' Casts New Voice for Cleveland Brown for Season 19

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Family Guy has found its new voice for beloved character Cleveland Brown. 26-year-old YouTuber Arif Zahir will take over the role for the show’s 19th season, which is set to air in the 2021-22 season, Seth MacFarlane and showrunners confirmed on Friday (September 25). Mike Henry, who has voiced the character throughout the show’s run, [...]
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News

Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News 02:35

 Dax Shepard has shared that he recently relapsed after his long-running, publicly celebrated sobriety, Charles Barkley was blasted on social media Thursday night and 'Family Guy' has found the new voice of Cleveland Brown.

'Family Guy' Enlists YouTuber as New Voice of Cleveland Brown

 Mike Henry will be replaced by YouTube personality Arif Zahir as he left the animated show June this year after voicing Cleveland Brown for two decades.
AceShowbiz

YouTuber Arif Zahir Cast as Cleveland's New Voice on 'Family Guy'

 "Family Guy" showrunners have found their new Cleveland Brown voice -- it's a Black YouTuber who can handle the role with ease, and probably a few others on the...
TMZ.com

Family Guy finds a new Cleveland Brown: Arif Zahir to replace Mike Henry
ContactMusic


