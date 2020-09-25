Global  
 

NFL Player Ryan Russell Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Corey O'Brien During a Beach Day

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020
Ryan Russell holds hands with his boyfriend Corey O’Brien while going for a walk along the beach on Thursday (September 24) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 28-year-old football player, who is a former defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has been dating Corey for over a year after coming out as bisexual. Ryan and Corey [...]
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Full Interview: Carrollton Native, Current NFL DE Ryan Russell On Living Room Sports

Full Interview: Carrollton Native, Current NFL DE Ryan Russell On Living Room Sports 44:30

 Full interview with Carrollton native and current NFL free agent defensive end Ryan Russell as he talks about his career so far and how he has opened up about his sexuality.

