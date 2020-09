You Might Like

Related news from verified sources It’s Over! Christina El Moussa And Ant Anstead Split After Whirlwind Romance Another one bites the dust! Christina El Moussa revealed that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, have decided to call it quits after less than two years of...

OK! Magazine 1 week ago



Christina Anstead's Split From Ant Isn't Nasty, Still Keeping In Touch There's nothing nasty going on between Christina and Ant Anstead since their split -- in fact, the "Flip or Flop" star's remained in the home they shared and...

TMZ.com 2 days ago



Christina El Moussa And Ant Anstead Had ‘Conflicts’ After Their Baby Was Born It seems like Christina El Moussa was not in the honeymoon phase anymore with her husband, Ant Anstead. In fact, the two — who announced their split on Friday,...

OK! Magazine 3 days ago





Tweets about this