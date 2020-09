Manfred Rosenberg #04c15a8c342e566b8d628748e95b9c98 #foxnewstopiccelebritybreakups Ant Anstead breaks silence on split from Christina… https://t.co/JWjy2pPWOY 8 minutes ago Zyite.com Ant Anstead breaks silence on split from Christina Anstead: 'I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness' https://t.co/buYu55gEW2 8 minutes ago Life & Style "I have remained silent while holding on to hope," Ant Anstead revealed about the aftermath of his split from wife… https://t.co/XijHWmBrik 57 minutes ago JUDY A SMITH Ant Anstead breaks silence on split from ex-Christina: 'I never gave up on us' https://t.co/GwfDUoS1lk Their is so… https://t.co/lm3l6gaHFI 2 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #ChristinaAnstead admits she "never thought I would have 2 baby daddies" as she addresses separating from second husband less… 4 hours ago Gospel Music Ant Anstead Breaks Silence After Split From Christina Anstead, Says 'I Never Gave Up on Us' 5 hours ago Maurizio Glovia Ant Anstead Breaks Silence After Split From Christina Anstead, Says 'I Never Gave Up on Us' https://t.co/RqnSHzz3yT 7 hours ago Lebanon News Network Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence on Christina Anstead Split - https://t.co/M6QfYkgmSJ https://t.co/wl1WIbnaEB 10 hours ago