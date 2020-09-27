Ant Anstead Breaks Silence After Split From Christina Anstead, Says 'I Never Gave Up on Us'
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () Ant Anstead is breaking his silence. The 41-year-old Wheeler Dealers host took to Instagram on Saturday (September 26) to address his split from wife Christina Anstead for the first time. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I [...]
