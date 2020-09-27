Global  
 

British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram; here's why

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020
Legendary British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the internet on Thursday as he joined Instagram setting a new record of the fastest time to reach one million followers. The naturalist made his debut on the platform with an IGTV video of himself. As per Guinness World Records, the followers on his account shot up to one...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn 'the world is in trouble'

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’ 01:11

 Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV...

