Max Ehrich Sends Message Directly to Demi Lovato, Still Claims They Haven't Spoke on the Phone

Just Jared Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Max Ehrich is not backing down on his claim that he found out about Demi Lovato‘s breakup with him from the press, despite the fact that sources are saying she did let him know before the tabloids picked up the story. “Please stop trying to ‘Thank you, next’ me,” Max wrote in his now deleted [...]
