Nene Leakes Fires Back at Andy Cohen & Wendy Williams in Series of Tweets Saying 'They Both Need My Help' For Ratings

Just Jared Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Nene Leakes is not holding back in a new series of tweets directed at Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams. After the two discussed her Real Housewives of Atlanta exit on Watch What Happens Live over the weekend, the 52-year-old star responded with a handful of scathing tweets. In the segment, Wendy said that Nene likes [...]
News video: Wendy Williams Says Kim Kardashian 'Needs To Be Free' Of Kanye West

Wendy Williams Says Kim Kardashian 'Needs To Be Free' Of Kanye West 02:12

 During a new episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Wendy Williams weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship, saying the reality star should get a divorce "sooner rather than later.”

