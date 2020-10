Dua Lipa Steps Out for Date Night with Anwar Hadid Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dua Lipa links arms with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid while stepping out on Monday evening (September 28) in New York City. The hot couple was dressed for a date night and they were seen flaunting a little bit of PDA during their night on the town. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa [...] 👓 View full article