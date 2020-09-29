|
Dozens of Celebrities Team Up to ‘Turn Texas Blue’ with Donations, Tweets and a Hashtag
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Several Hollywood stars, including Julia Louis Dreyfus, Amy Schumer and Pink, are calling on people to “turn Texas blue.” Many additional celebrities are asking fans to donate to the Texas Democratic Party in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. “There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for […]
|
|
|
