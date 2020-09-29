Global  
 

Dozens of Celebrities Team Up to ‘Turn Texas Blue’ with Donations, Tweets and a Hashtag

Mediaite Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Dozens of Celebrities Team Up to ‘Turn Texas Blue’ with Donations, Tweets and a HashtagSeveral Hollywood stars, including Julia Louis Dreyfus, Amy Schumer and Pink, are calling on people to “turn Texas blue.” Many additional celebrities are asking fans to donate to the Texas Democratic Party in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. “There’s no debate: If we #TurnTexasBlue, Trump is through. $38 for […]
