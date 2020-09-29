Global  
 

Meghan Markle Faces Setback in Court Battle With U.K. Newspapers

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Meghan Markle is facing a legal setback. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex lost the latest round of her legal battle with the U.K.’s Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publishers of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, Variety reported Tuesday (September 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle Meghan sued the [...]
