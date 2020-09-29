Another Setback: Meghan Markle Loses Latest Court Battle With U.K. Newspapers
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Meghan Markle has lost her latest court battle after a judge ruled the Mail on Sunday can use the tell-all book Finding Freedom in its defense. The 39-year-old sued the U.K.’s Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publishers of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, for breach of privacy and copyright infringement after the latter Read More
The Mail on Sunday can rely on a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess ofSussex in its defence of Meghan’s High Court privacy claim over thepublication of a letter to her estranged father. Meghan, 39, is suing thenewspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers (ANL) for alleged misuse ofprivate...