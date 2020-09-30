Madelaine Petsch Celebrates The Release of Her New Movie 'Sightless'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Madelaine Petsch has a new movie out! The 26-year-old Riverdale actress goes blind in the new film Sightless. Here’s a synopsis: After Ellen (Petsch) survives an attack that leaves her blind, Clayton (Alexander Koch), a health aide, is hired to help Ellen adjust to her new reality. Initially reluctant to trust anyone following the attack, [...]
Plot synopsis: After a vicious attack leaves a young woman blind, she must fight back to escape her new reality where no one is who they seem to be.
After Ellen (Madelaine Petsch) survives an attack that leaves her blind, Clayton (Alexander Koch), a health aide, is hired to help Ellen adjust to...