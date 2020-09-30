Global  
 

Chris Christie, Trump Debate Adviser, Says President Was ‘Too Hot’ in First Debate, But ‘Potentially Can be Fixed’

Mediaite Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said the president was too "hot" in his first performance but that it was a problem that could be "fixed," in contrast to what he said was a "shaky" performance by his opponent.
