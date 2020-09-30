Chris Christie, Trump Debate Adviser, Says President Was ‘Too Hot’ in First Debate, But ‘Potentially Can be Fixed’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First Presidential Debate: What Wall Street Should Watch



Here are some of the biggest topics in the first presidential debate and what candidates President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had to say. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:49 Published 30 minutes ago Monitoring The Fallout Of The First Presidential Debate On Social Media



Chaos seems to be the word on social media that is the through-line. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:13 Published 1 hour ago Full first presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden



President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 39:34 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Biden, Trump take differing approaches to debate preparation WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast...

WorldNews 2 days ago





Tweets about this