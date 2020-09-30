Chris Christie, Trump Debate Adviser, Says President Was ‘Too Hot’ in First Debate, But ‘Potentially Can be Fixed’
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said the president was too "hot" in his first performance but that it was a problem that could be "fixed," in contrast to what he said was a "shaky" performance by his opponent.
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 39:34Published