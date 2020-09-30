|
Suhana Khan to haters: I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Suhana Khan is often seen voicing out her opinion, be it misogyny, or body-shaming, the star kid has now shared some light on her experience. Suhana is back in town due to the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was studying in New York, and gaining knowledge regarding film studies and acting. Well, it seems like she has already...
|
|
|
