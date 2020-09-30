Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suhana Khan to haters: I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Suhana Khan is often seen voicing out her opinion, be it misogyny, or body-shaming, the star kid has now shared some light on her experience. Suhana is back in town due to the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was studying in New York, and gaining knowledge regarding film studies and acting. Well, it seems like she has already...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Suhana Khan is missing her college friends [Video]

Suhana Khan is missing her college friends

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is missing her college friends.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:32Published
Suhana khan flaunts her makeup skills [Video]

Suhana khan flaunts her makeup skills

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gives a befitting reply to trolls, who called her ugly and kaali; says, 'I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it'

 Suhana Khan studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this