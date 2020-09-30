You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Suhana Khan is missing her college friends



Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is missing her college friends. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Suhana khan flaunts her makeup skills



Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gives a befitting reply to trolls, who called her ugly and kaali; says, 'I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it' Suhana Khan studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey...

Bollywood Life 2 hours ago





Tweets about this