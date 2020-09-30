Global  
 

South Park Tackles Coronavirus Pandemic In Tonight's Special Episode

SOHH Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Comedy Central’s “South Park” show is getting extra real tonight. The fictional adult-themed cartoon is set to put an hourlong emphasis on the real-life coronavirus pandemic. South Park Tackles COVID-19 According to reports, the “Pandemic Special” will center on key characters like Stan, Kyle and Cartman returning to school during COVID-19. South Park: The Pandemic […]
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: How we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage and hope | Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

How we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage and hope | Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks 04:38

 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks offers thoughts on how we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage, hope and empathy. With wisdom and clarity, he speaks on leadership, fear, death, hope and how we could use this moment to build a more just world. Watch for a special, impromptu prayer about...

