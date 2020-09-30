South Park Tackles Coronavirus Pandemic In Tonight’s Special Episode
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Comedy Central’s “South Park” show is getting extra real tonight. The fictional adult-themed cartoon is set to put an hourlong emphasis on the real-life coronavirus pandemic. South Park Tackles COVID-19 According to reports, the “Pandemic Special” will center on key characters like Stan, Kyle and Cartman returning to school during COVID-19. South Park: The Pandemic […]
Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks offers thoughts on how we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage, hope and empathy. With wisdom and clarity, he speaks on leadership, fear, death, hope and how we could use this moment to build a more just world. Watch for a special, impromptu prayer about...
Dominic Raab has met with South Korea's foreign ministers in Seoul to discussvarious global issues, including Covid-19, climate change and securitythreats. Mr Raab plans to visit the demilitarised zone..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published