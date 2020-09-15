‘South Park’ to Tackle ‘2020 Problems’ With Special Pandemic-Themed Episode (Video) Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

“South Park” is returning early this year to tackle the only story that’s been on everyone’s mind in 2020: The



The long-running animated comedy will air a one-hour special on Wednesday, Sept. 30, that will see the residents of the small Colorado town deal with the very real, and still on-going, pandemic. You can watch a preview in the player above, which shows how Randy Marsh thinks the global health crisis can help him sell a lot of weed.



Here is the logline for the special from Comedy Central, titled “The Pandemic Special”:







Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.







*Also Read:* HBO Max Lands 'South Park' Reruns in Massive $500 Million Streaming Deal



The special is not considered part of the upcoming 24th season, which will premiere later this year. “South Park,” from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is currently renewed through Season 26.



“South Park” is no stranger to social commentary. During its 23rd season, it touched on the NBA’s controversy with China and mocked Harvey Weinstein’s brief attempts at returning to public life. All of this, of course, was before the coronavirus hit America.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Santa Returns to 'South Park' to Ruin Christmas (Video)



'South Park' Mocks Harvey Weinstein Following Public Reemergence



'South Park' Already Roasted LeBron James Over His Response to Daryl Morey's China Tweet “South Park” is returning early this year to tackle the only story that’s been on everyone’s mind in 2020: The coronavirus pandemic.The long-running animated comedy will air a one-hour special on Wednesday, Sept. 30, that will see the residents of the small Colorado town deal with the very real, and still on-going, pandemic. You can watch a preview in the player above, which shows how Randy Marsh thinks the global health crisis can help him sell a lot of weed.Here is the logline for the special from Comedy Central, titled “The Pandemic Special”:Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman.*Also Read:* HBO Max Lands 'South Park' Reruns in Massive $500 Million Streaming DealThe special is not considered part of the upcoming 24th season, which will premiere later this year. “South Park,” from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is currently renewed through Season 26.“South Park” is no stranger to social commentary. During its 23rd season, it touched on the NBA’s controversy with China and mocked Harvey Weinstein’s brief attempts at returning to public life. All of this, of course, was before the coronavirus hit America.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Santa Returns to 'South Park' to Ruin Christmas (Video)'South Park' Mocks Harvey Weinstein Following Public Reemergence'South Park' Already Roasted LeBron James Over His Response to Daryl Morey's China Tweet 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People enjoying the beach and Labor Day together



At South Beach Park you could see people paddleboarding, sailing, and the lifeguards were busy making sure everyone was safe. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Surprise 30th Drive-By Birthday Party



Occurred on August 8, 2020 / Charleston, South Carolina, USAInfo from Licensor: "The video is of a surprise drive-by birthday parade for my special needs son Jonathan's 30th birthday. He wanted a big.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:04 Published on August 17, 2020

Tweets about this

