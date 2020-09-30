Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open 2020 Due to Injury
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Serena Williams is unfortunately pulling out of the 2020 French Open. The 39-year-old tennis star officially withdrew from the competition on Wednesday (September 30) after suffering an Achilles injury. “Struggling to walk,” Serena said of the injury. “So that’s kind of a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.” “I feel like my body [...]
