Serena Williams Pulls Out of French Open 2020 Due to Injury

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams is unfortunately pulling out of the 2020 French Open. The 39-year-old tennis star officially withdrew from the competition on Wednesday (September 30) after suffering an Achilles injury. “Struggling to walk,” Serena said of the injury. “So that’s kind of a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.” “I feel like my body [...]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury 00:27

 CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova. Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros. She said...

