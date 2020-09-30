Global  
 

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to Achilles injury

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to Achilles injuryPARIS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- No. 6 seed Serena Williams was forced to pull out of the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday because of...
 CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova. Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros. She said...

 The 39-year-old American star said it is "more than likely" she will not play another tournament in 2020.
 Serena Williams, who said she was "struggling to walk" due to an Achilles injury, withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday.
 Three-time French Open champion Serena Williams withdraws from the 2020 event because of injury.
