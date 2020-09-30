Wait. Is Shawn Mendes Teasing New Material? Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Three words send the internet into meltdown...



*Shawn Mendes* seems to be teasing something new.



The pop icon just sent the internet into meltdown, tweeting three simple words and then hitting 'send'.



Here's the tweet:







WHAT IS #WONDER



— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 30, 2020



Could it be the start of something new? It certainly reads like it, while it's been a long time since his self-titled third album dropped back in 2018.



Indeed, Clash spoke to Shawn at the beginning of that era - re-visit our cover interview *HERE.*



As *Seventeen point out* - 'Wonder' could well be his new album, with further details rumoured to have leaked online.



Photo Credit: *Paul Phung*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Three words send the internet into meltdown...*Shawn Mendes* seems to be teasing something new.The pop icon just sent the internet into meltdown, tweeting three simple words and then hitting 'send'.Here's the tweet:WHAT IS #WONDER— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 30, 2020Could it be the start of something new? It certainly reads like it, while it's been a long time since his self-titled third album dropped back in 2018.Indeed, Clash spoke to Shawn at the beginning of that era - re-visit our cover interview *HERE.*As *Seventeen point out* - 'Wonder' could well be his new album, with further details rumoured to have leaked online.Photo Credit: *Paul Phung*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lewis❤🏳️‍🌈 RT @ClashMagazine: Looks like Shawn Mendes is about to kick off a new chapter - fans won't need to 'Wonder' for long... https://t.co/4aqhv… 46 minutes ago CLASH Looks like Shawn Mendes is about to kick off a new chapter - fans won't need to 'Wonder' for long...… https://t.co/UkkoDo8xil 46 minutes ago anam ᴴ²⁸ I 🦋 RT @ClashMagazine: Shawn Mendes just sent the internet into meltdown with the simple words... But what *is* #Wonder? Is it his new album?… 49 minutes ago CLASH Shawn Mendes just sent the internet into meltdown with the simple words... But what *is* #Wonder? Is it his new al… https://t.co/fjE0s4Aonp 50 minutes ago

