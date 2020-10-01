Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mirzapur 2: Divyendu Sharma shares the dialogue promo, reveals the release date of the trailer

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Keeping the excitement level high, the makers of Mirzapur 2 release a dialogue promo; trailer out on October 6.

Ever since the second season of Mirzapur was announced, the calmness meter has crashed and the audience cannot wait for the final release. The makers had recently released a new poster and the internet was flooded...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show [Video]

'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

'Mirzapur' fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this