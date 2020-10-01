Newcomer Iman Vellani To Play Ms. Marvel In New Disney Plus Series
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Marvel Studios has roped in newcomer Iman Vellani to play the character of Ms. Marvel or Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, in its new Disney Plus series. According to Variety magazine, she will be essaying the character of a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in New Jersey and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel.
