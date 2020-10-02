BREAKING: GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Global  
 

Mediaite Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
BREAKING: GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Has Tested Positive for CoronavirusRepublican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for COVID-19. According to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday, prior to President Donald Trump’s diagnosis, and was last with Trump a week ago: Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Repblican National Committee, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is […]
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 00:27

 Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in...

