BREAKING: GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for COVID-19. According to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, McDaniel tested positive on Wednesday, prior to President Donald Trump's diagnosis, and was last with Trump a week ago: Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Repblican National Committee, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is […]


