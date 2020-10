Donald Trump Is Experiencing 'Mild' Symptoms After Testing Positive for Coronavirus Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

There’s a new update about President Donald Trump‘s health. The chief of staff to the 74-year-old President of the United States, Mark Meadows, provided an update to reporters on Friday (October 2), via Deadline. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Trump Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 alongside [...] 👓 View full article