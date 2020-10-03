Global  
 

Rajeshwari Sachdev on her COVID-19 treatment: Kept telling god that I am needed on Earth, I am going nowhere

Mid-Day Saturday, 3 October 2020
Popular actress Rajeshwari Sachdev known for her roles in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Balika Vadhu, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, actor Varun Badola had tested negative for coronavirus. After a tough battle, Rajeshwari finally defeated the deadly virus and was recently tested...
