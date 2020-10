Chrissy Metz Makes Things Instagram Official with Boyfriend Bradley Collins! Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Chrissy Metz is introducing her fans to her new boyfriend! The 40-year-old This Is Us actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (October 3) to make things official with her boyfriend Bradley Collins. “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. [...] 👓 View full article