Alec Baldwin & Jim Carrey Face Off as Trump & Biden in 'SNL' Premiere - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Jim Carrey is making his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live! The 58-year-old actor/comedian appeared on the season 46 premiere on Saturday (October 3) to face off with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump to parody the Presidential Debate. During the cold open, Alec as Trump constantly interrupted Jim as Biden any time he [...]
