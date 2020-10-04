Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron During 'SNL' Performance - Watch

Just Jared Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion is taking her time on the Saturday Night Live stage to share an important message. During her performance of her song “Savage,” the 25-year-old had a message written across the screen behind her, slamming Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the way he handled Breonna Taylor‘s case. If you didn’t know, no [...]
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released 01:10

 The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

