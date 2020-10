Ana Cabrera Confronts Jason Miller On Trump’s SUV Photo Op and Plans for Future Rallies: ‘How Is This Safe?’ Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CNN's Ana Cabrera had a confrontational interview with Jason Miller following President Donald Trump's SUV ride outside Walter Reed Hospital. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this (((Susan Adamec))) RT @Mediaite: Ana Cabrera Confronts Jason Miller On Trump’s SUV Photo Op and Plans for Future Rallies: ‘How Is This Safe?’ https://t.co/qKX… 29 minutes ago Mediaite Ana Cabrera Confronts Jason Miller On Trump’s SUV Photo Op and Plans for Future Rallies: ‘How Is This Safe?’ https://t.co/qKXRSKLNfa 1 hour ago