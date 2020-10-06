Texas White Officer Charged W/ Murder For Killing Unarmed Black Man Jonathan Price
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Texas white officer Shaun Lucas has found himself in handcuffs following the fatal shooting of unarmed Black man Jonathan Price at a convenience store in the Lone Star State. Less than 48 hours after the slaying, Lucas was charged with murder and had a bail set for $1 million. White Officer Charged W/ Murder Despite […]
Several people were detained during a protest Monday night -- possibly sparked by the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Texas -- which resulted in some vandalism near Los Angeles police..