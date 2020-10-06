The Batman, Matrix 4 and More Warner Bros. Movies Change Release Dates As Dune Delay Sparks Domino Effect
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Warner Bros. is shifting the lineup of several of its upcoming movies following Monday’s news that Dune has been pushed back to 2021. The Batman, Matrix 4, The Flash and Shazam 2 are among the studio’s films that have moved around the release calendar. Warner Bros.’ Dune remake had been scheduled for Dec. 18, but […]
"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los..