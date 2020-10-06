Global  
 

The Batman, Matrix 4 and More Warner Bros. Movies Change Release Dates As Dune Delay Sparks Domino Effect

Mediaite Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The Batman, Matrix 4 and More Warner Bros. Movies Change Release Dates As Dune Delay Sparks Domino EffectWarner Bros. is shifting the lineup of several of its upcoming movies following Monday’s news that Dune has been pushed back to 2021. The Batman, Matrix 4, The Flash and Shazam 2 are among the studio’s films that have moved around the release calendar. Warner Bros.’ Dune remake had been scheduled for Dec. 18, but […]
