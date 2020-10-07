Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 things to watch out in Mirzapur Season 2 after watching its thrilling trailer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Finally, the moment is here for which the entire nation had been waiting anxiously. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of Amazon Original Series Mirzapur Season 2. Here are the 5 things viewers can look forward to after watching the trailer:

*Munna Tripathi feels he is now invincible*

Munna...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show

'Mirzapur' season 2 trailer: 'Revenge knows no fear' in this Amazon Prime Video show 01:31

 'Mirzapur' fans finally heaved a sigh of relief on October 06 when the makers dropped the trailer for the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The two-minute 49-second sneak peak gave the audiences a glimpse of what the show's main characters plan to outnumber each other and survive in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer out now [Video]

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer out now

Season two of the popular crime drama, Mirzapur trailer is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published
Fargo season 4 preview trailer (FX) [Video]

Fargo season 4 preview trailer (FX)

Preview trailer with cast commentary for Fargo season 4.

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 03:15Published
A Million Little Things Season 3 [Video]

A Million Little Things Season 3

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS SEASON 3 Promo trailer HD – THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (10:01-11:00 p.m.) Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this