6 things to watch out in Mirzapur Season 2 after watching its thrilling trailer Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Finally, the moment is here for which the entire nation had been waiting anxiously. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of Amazon Original Series Mirzapur Season 2. Here are the 5 things viewers can look forward to after watching the trailer:



*Munna Tripathi feels he is now invincible*



Munna... 👓 View full article

