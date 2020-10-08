Global  
 

Meghan Trainor Drops New Original Christmas Song From Upcoming Album - Listen Here!

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020
Meghan Trainor is here to chase your pandemic blues away with an all-new original Christmas song from her upcoming album, A Very Trainor Christmas. The 26-year-old singer dropped “My Kind of Present,” that she wrote with her two brothers, Justin and Ryan Trainor, as well as her cover of “Last Christmas”. “My Kind of Present” [...]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Meghan Trainor Gifts Fans With Pregnancy News & Two New Christmas Songs | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor Gifts Fans With Pregnancy News & Two New Christmas Songs | Billboard News 01:12

 Meghan Trainor got into the holiday spirit early this season by unveiling two new Christmas songs on Wednesday (Oct. 7).

