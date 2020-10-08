See the Plexiglass Shield In Between Kamala Harris & Joe Biden at the Vice Presidential Debate (Photos)
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are currently on stage at the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate with a shield of plexiglass in between them. The debate, which is the only one for the VP candidates, is taking place at the University of Utah on Wednesday (October 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The [...]
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris do not have a tough act to follow. The vice presidential debate set for Wednesday night follows the disorderly prime-time spectacle... Denver Post Also reported by •CBS News
