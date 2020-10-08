Global  
 

See the Plexiglass Shield In Between Kamala Harris & Joe Biden at the Vice Presidential Debate (Photos)

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are currently on stage at the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate with a shield of plexiglass in between them. The debate, which is the only one for the VP candidates, is taking place at the University of Utah on Wednesday (October 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The [...]
