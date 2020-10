Shekhar on Rhea's bail: End of the road Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Veteran Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who has been campaigning for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently took to social media to express his disappointment over Bombay High Court's decision of granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. 👓 View full article

