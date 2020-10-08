Global  
 

Prince William Once Broke Up with Kate Middleton Over the Phone (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020
Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William got happily married in 2011, but before then, their relationship was reportedly on and off for years. In the new tell-all book by Robert Lacey, “Battle of the Brothers,” he details how Prince William once called the Duchess, years into their romance in 2007, to break up with her [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince William has launched a Nobel-style environmental award

Prince William has launched a Nobel-style environmental award 00:43

 Prince William launches Nobel-style environmental award

