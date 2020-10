ABC News Announces Town Hall for Biden Moderated by George Stephanopoulos — Same Night as Second Presidential Debate Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ABC News host George Stephanopolous will host a town hall for Democratic presidential Joe Biden on October 15, the same day a town hall debate between Biden and President Donald Trump had been scheduled to take place. ABC News host George Stephanopolous will host a town hall for Democratic presidential Joe Biden on October 15, the same day a town hall debate between Biden and President Donald Trump had been scheduled to take place. 👓 View full article