|
Bill & Hillary Clinton Celebrate Their 45th Wedding Anniversary
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Bill and Hillary Clinton are celebrating their union. The former President of the United States and former secretary of state celebrated the 45th anniversary of their wedding anniversary on Sunday (October 11) with posts on their respective social media pages. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hillary Clinton “October 11th was a beautiful day [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this