WATCH: Mark Meadows Storms Off, Refuses to Talk to Reporters After One Asks Him to Wear a Mask Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stormed off on Monday after reporters asked him to keep his face mask on while speaking to them indoors. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stormed off on Monday after reporters asked him to keep his face mask on while speaking to them indoors. 👓 View full article

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 2 hours ago

